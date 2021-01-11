CLOUDY AGAIN WITH A FEW LATE FLURRIES

Expect the clouds to stick around once again with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. A brisk southwest wind will give us chills in the teens for most of the day. Scattered flurries are possible late this afternoon and through the night, but no accumulating snow is expected.

We’ll begin Tuesday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s. Some patchy afternoon sun may break out, but in general, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures Tuesday should be a few degrees milder, in the lower 30s. Highs could get into the mid 30s Wednesday ahead of our next weathermaker.

Skies will be cloudy on Thursday as a light wintry mix arrives late in the day. Thursday should be one of the milder days this week with highs getting into the middle, and perhaps upper 30s. But, colder air will arrive at night thanks to a blustery wind. Any mix should change to light snow. This does not look like a major storm as moisture will be lacking, but some light snow accumulation appears likely for now.

Temperatures will fall back to more seasonable levels this weekend with highs in the 20s. Early indications suggest cloudy and chilly weather at Lambeau Field for the Packers playoff game against the Rams this Saturday. There may be a few lingering flakes flying in the morning. Afternoon wind chills will likely be in the teens.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy again... flurries possible. Chills in the teens. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Flurries at times. LOW: 23 (steady)

TUESDAY: Cloudy start. Patchy afternoon sun. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly milder. HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. A wintry mix arrives late in the day. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy and blustery with light snow. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Early snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Flurries? HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

