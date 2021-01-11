Appleton police arrest man with history of domestic violence

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A large police presence in Appleton on Friday was to arrest a man with a history of violence who was wanted on a felony warrant.

Police received a tip that Karon Robertson, who turns 25 next week, was at a home on the 800-block of W. Bell Ave. Robertson was wanted for strangulation and disorderly conduct.

Investigators watched the house and saw Robertson briefly step outside. At 3 P.M., with more officers brought in, investigators knocked on the front door and got no response. They called the resident of the home and told them Robertson was inside. After repeated knocking, Robertson came out the back door and was arrested.

Robertson is being held in the Outagamie County Jail on a warrant that he failed to appear in court.

“We have been made aware of an inaccurate social media post regarding this arrest,” the Appleton Police Department said “and believe it is important to provide accurate information to keep our community a safe place to live.”

