A FEW WEATHER CONCERNS

The first weather concern is tonight... Be on the lookout for some patchy freezing drizzle and flurries. It is possible that untreated surfaces could turn slippery. One other concern is the possibility of fog. It likely will not be widespread nor dense, but if and where it develops, it could linger for Tuesday’s morning drive. Otherwise, Tuesday MAY bring some sunny break late, but it is just a chance. temperatures will be slightly milder, in the 30s.

The next weather concern arrives Thursday into Friday. This incoming weathermaker will bring a chance of first wintry mix... And then snow. Snow totals look like at this time (a few inches), but this system is days away and things may change. Keep informed.

Meanwhile, Saturday looks mostly cloudy and cold for the Packers vs Rams Game. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the lower teens.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Chance of flurries, spotty freezing drizzle, patchy fog. LOW: 23 (steady)

TUESDAY: Chance of early fog. Cloudy start. Patchy afternoon sun. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, breezy. A wintry mix arrives late in the day. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Cloudy and blustery with light snow. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Early snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Flurries? HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 24

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.