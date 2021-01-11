Advertisement

A FEW WEATHER CONCERNS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first weather concern is tonight... Be on the lookout for some patchy freezing drizzle and flurries. It is possible that untreated surfaces could turn slippery. One other concern is the possibility of fog. It likely will not be widespread nor dense, but if and where it develops, it could linger for Tuesday’s morning drive. Otherwise, Tuesday MAY bring some sunny break late, but it is just a chance. temperatures will be slightly milder, in the 30s.

The next weather concern arrives Thursday into Friday. This incoming weathermaker will bring a chance of first wintry mix... And then snow. Snow totals look like at this time (a few inches), but this system is days away and things may change. Keep informed.

Meanwhile, Saturday looks mostly cloudy and cold for the Packers vs Rams Game. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the lower teens.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Chance of flurries, spotty freezing drizzle, patchy fog. LOW: 23 (steady)

TUESDAY: Chance of early fog. Cloudy start. Patchy afternoon sun. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, breezy. A wintry mix arrives late in the day. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Cloudy and blustery with light snow. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Early snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Flurries? HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 24

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
Coronavirus generic
Fewer than 1,500 new coronavirus cases identified; under 5,500 tests
Michigan woman found dead in wreck off Highway 141 in Marinette County
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and...
Packers announce week of giveaways, events ahead of playoff game

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow to end the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow to end the week
First Alert Weather
ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE TO END THE WEEK
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
First Alert Weather
CLOUDS CONTINUE WITH PERHAPS PATCHY SUN
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning drive could be slick