UPFRONT: Gallagher, Kind discuss what could happen following riot at Capitol

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congressional certification of the 2020 Presidential election, Democrats, as well as some Republicans, are accusing President Donald Trump of stirring up his supporters.

The violent event left five people dead, including on Capitol Police officer.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, U.S. Wisconsin Congressmen Mike Gallagher (R - Green Bay) and Ron Kind (D - La Crosse) shared their opinions on what could happen following the events.

This comes as House Democrats are expected to submit an article of impeachment on Monday.

“I’m very angry with my colleagues who persisted in objecting... persisted in telling the American people a dangerous lie that somehow Congress what going to overturn the results of the election on January sixth. The president repeated that lie the morning of the rally before the event telling people that pence was somehow going to change the result and Pence obviously disagreed. That angers me but I think we’ve gotta figure out what we can do to contribute to a little bit of national reconciliation rather than political retribution,” said Gallagher.

“I’d call for his immediate resignation. I think there is clear consensus within the halls of Congress that he now clearly poses a clear and present danger to the security of our nation. A great, decent, and honorable thing for him to do is just simply resign and allow Vice President Pence to handle the transition of peaceful transfer of power and that can happen immediately,” said Kind.

Both men were in the Capitol when the chaos began.

