QUIET START TO THE WEEK AHEAD

Look for mostly cloudy skies to continue tonight. Any breaks in the clouds will fill in, and a few foggy spots could develop overnight. Lows will settle into the middle and upper teens. Monday will be similar to today... generally cloudy with highs limited to the upper 20s. Winds could be a bit brisk, gusting to 20 mph.

Clouds will thicken late Monday and there may be a few flurries during the evening or overnight. But, no measurable snow is expected. Lows should stay in the 20s Monday night with highs Tuesday getting back into the lower half of the 30s. Wednesday could be a few degrees milder. We might see a bit of sunshine Wednesday afternoon, but clouds will thicken overnight in advance of our next weathermaker.

There remains much uncertainty regarding the evolution of a mid-week storm system. A strong area of low pressure will pass by the area this Thursday into Friday, and guidance is split on whether that low passes to our north or to our south. While that will have an impact on the specifics of who sees what and how much... the end result will be a period of messy, blustery weather at the end of the week. Rain or a wintry mix would develop Thursday and change to snow as colder air arrives. Highs should be in the mid/upper 30s ahead of that system, but next weekend is looking colder. Highs should be in the low-to-mid 20s just in time for the Packers to host the Rams this Saturday. Continue to check back for updates regarding our rain/snow chances Thursday into Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TUESDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Chilly, but quiet. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 16

MONDAY: Generally cloudy with a brisk wind. Flurries LATE. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Brisk at times. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mild for January. Clouds increase and thicken. HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain/mix turning to snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Blustery and cooler with lingering light snow. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Colder, but seasonable. Mostly cloudy with a brisk wind. HIGH: 25 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun... seasonable temps. HIGH: 25

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.