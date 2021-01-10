Advertisement

Phillips resident celebrating 101st birthday on Sunday

Elaine Laatsch turns 101 years old on Sunday.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST
Phillips, Wis. (WSAW) - Most people have the goal of living a memorable life. It’s safe to say that Elaine Laatsch has done just that. On Sunday the centenarian turns 101, and she has the stories to show for it. Like having her husband serve in World War II, and her playing a big role in the war.

“I received an award because I worked on the atom bomb. I ran a big milling machine,” Elaine said.

Elaine is very close to her family, with eight children of her own. But for extended family, it’s not easy remembering 5 generations of names.

“14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren,” Elaine’s daughter Rita stated.

Anyone who knows Elaine knows what her favorite hobby was. Traveling from sea to shining seas a bowler, and playing well into her later years.

“I think when she was actually pregnant with me she started bowling. She quit when she was 96 years old,” Rita shared.

“We called ourselves the ‘Medicare Hot Shots’ and we bowled every Friday,” Elaine added.

Even though the bowling has been done for about five years, Elaine has kept up on her favorite hobby.

“I watched the Brewers since 1939. I didn’t miss a game last year. When I was going to be gone and couldn’t watch it, she’d (her daughter) tape them, and in the evening and I’d watch it,” Elaine said.

For those looking to see if Elaine found the fountain of youth, or if she had a different trick to her long life. Elaine says she’s been lucky to have such a great and long life.

“I just always say that I think I’m the most blessed woman in the world. To live to be this age to be able to do like I can do,” Elaine explained.

“I’m pretty blessed. Some people can’t say that they still have their mom and mine is 101. I’m proud of that,” Rita added.

