Hilly Haven converts golf course into winter trails

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For those looking for a fun outdoor activity, Hilly Haven Golf Course has converted its course for the winter into trails.

Due to the pandemic, there has been a rise in traffic to the course, as health experts have said being outdoors minimizes the likelihood of catching COVID-19.

New this year, Hilly Haven is allowing fat bikes on its trails.

“You just come in and we have a dropbox by the main door. It’s by the honor system - we don’t track anything - and you can come in at your leisure,” said Kristin Stelzer, the Manager of Hill Haven Golf Course.

Charles Demske, a co-owner and Superintendent of Hilly Haven, says there are different types of trails.

“Two different sets of trails - we have one set that we specifically groomed for skiing so that’s skate skiing and traditional classic skiing, but also this year - the new trail is the fat bike trails, and hiking and snowshoe trails,” said Demske.

The trails are open seven days a week beginning at dawn.

Dogs are welcome at the trails before the sun goes down.

