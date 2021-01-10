Advertisement

Hilly Haven converts golf course into winter trails

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For those looking for a fun outdoor activity, Hilly Haven Golf Course has converted its course for the winter into trails.

Due to the pandemic, there has been a rise in traffic to the course, as health experts have said being outdoors minimizes the likelihood of catching COVID-19.

New this year, Hilly Haven is allowing fat bikes on its trails.

“You just come in and we have a dropbox by the main door. It’s by the honor system - we don’t track anything - and you can come in at your leisure,” said Kristin Stelzer, the Manager of Hill Haven Golf Course.

Charles Demske, a co-owner and Superintendent of Hilly Haven, says there are different types of trails.

“Two different sets of trails - we have one set that we specifically groomed for skiing so that’s skate skiing and traditional classic skiing, but also this year - the new trail is the fat bike trails, and hiking and snowshoe trails,” said Demske.

The trails are open seven days a week beginning at dawn.

Dogs are welcome at the trails before the sun goes down.

CLICK HERE for more information about the winter recreation at Hilly Haven.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
Coronavirus generic
State health officials report low numbers, decrease in metrics in Sunday coronavirus report
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being...
Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain
Packers to host Rams Saturday afternoon

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet start to the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet start to the week
Crews fight a house fire in Appleton. Jan. 11, 2021.
Eight people displaced in Appleton house fire
On the Clock: Packers-Rams NFC Divisional Round Preview
Packers to host Rams Saturday afternoon
Liberty K9 Lodge in Howard is experiencing financial troubles as a result of changing habits...
K9 lodge and rescue shelter in Howard experiencing financial trouble due to pandemic