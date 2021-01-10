Green Bay locks down in fourth quarter to win fourth straight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay women’s basketball team was in a tight battle with Detroit Mercy on Saturday afternoon after three quarters, but brought the stout defense to close out the game with a 20-9 advantage in the fourth and an eventual 61-49 win at the Kress Center.

It’s the fourth-straight win for the Phoenix, and the fewest points it’s allowed since it held Detroit to just 45 in a win last season.GB (4-2 HL, 5-4) trailed 29-28 going into the half, but used a 15-2 run from the end of the first half to the start of the second to seize control. Detroit did chip away late in the third quarter to only trail by two, but the fourth quarter was dominated by the home team.The offensive effort was sparked by Caitlyn Hibner’s

20 points and nine rebounds, her third 20-plus point game this season, on 8-for-14 shooting and a pair of 3s. Two other players finished in double-figures for GB, with Lyndsey Robson and Brooklyn Blackburn each putting in 10 points. The 10 points by Blackburn serves as a career-high, with the freshman also added six rebounds on 5-for-9 shooting.The paint was once again dominated by the Phoenix, holding a strong 32-14 advantage, and displaying strong perimeter defense in the second, allowing only seven 3-point attempts after 17 in the first half with only two of those going in. That defense also forced Detroit into 18 turnovers, which GB turned into 17 points. Sydney Levy added eight points off the bench and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz

added seven points with five coming at the free throw line. GB assisted on 14 of its 23 made field goals.Detroit (1-7 HL, 1-11) was led by Kaela Webb’s 15 points. The Titans finished 4-for-7 in the second quarter, helping them take a lead into half.GB is now 55-8 all-time against Detroit Mercy, with the Phoenix completing the four-game sweep of the Horizon League’s Michigan schools after sweeping Oakland in Rochester last weekend.The Phoenix will hit the road next weekend, visiting Purdue Fort Wayne for a Friday-Saturday battle. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Friday tipping at 5 p.m. CT and Saturday starting at 2 p.m. CT

