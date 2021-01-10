Experts warn of scammers who claim they can get you COVID-19 vaccine quicker, Amazon e-mail scam

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the state continues to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, consumer experts in Wisconsin are issuing a strong warning to help you avoid vaccine scams.

A lot of people are asking - “When is it my turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine?”

Wisconsin Consumer Protection is working to protect you from scammers telling you they can help get it quicker.

“The good news is there’s a vaccine, and they’re rolling it out. But with all good news comes bad news, which is scammers and people trying to take advantage of that situation, so know what to look for when it comes to vaccine scams,” said Lara Sutherlin, an Administrator for the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. “Don’t respond to online offers. There are going to be some online offers trying to get you ahead on a list, asking you to pay for it, exchange important information, all of those are scams. That’s not how you get a vaccine - it’s very important that you ignore those.”

Action 2 News also asked Sutherlin about Amazon scams, after hearing from multiple viewers who received e-mails telling them purchases are on the way - some for thousands of dollars worth of televisions, tablets and other expensive items - but they didn’t order anything.

“Check with your credit card to make sure that didn’t happen, you can also check with Amazon to determine whether there’s been a fraudulent purchase on your account. But again, it’s a phishing attempt, not something that’s actually been purchased, but you should definitely check on your credit card and put a fraud alert on it if in fact there has been a fraudulent purchase,” said Sutherlin. “You can also connect with Amazon independently, but whatever you do, don’t click on the links that are coming into your email or your phone. That is where the scam takes place.”

Amazon has a detailed information online, and warns that these e-mails are ploys to get your personal information.

The links can potentially lead to a false website where you’re asked to give up your Amazon login information.

