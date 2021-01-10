Advertisement

Chimney fire damages Allouez home, two displaced

Fire Generic
Fire Generic(WIBW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say no one was injured after a chimney fire spread to the attic of an Allouez home Saturday evening.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 100 block of Gwynn Street at 7:20 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home, and fire coming out around the chimney and the side of the house.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames within 10 minutes of arriving.

Officials say the fire had traveled up the wall and into the attic, which caused extensive damage to the one end of the home.

The Fire Department says two people were displaced, and damage is estimated at $75,000.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
Coronavirus generic
State health officials report low numbers, decrease in metrics in Sunday coronavirus report
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being...
Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain
Packers to host Rams Saturday afternoon

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet start to the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet start to the week
Crews fight a house fire in Appleton. Jan. 11, 2021.
Eight people displaced in Appleton house fire
On the Clock: Packers-Rams NFC Divisional Round Preview
Packers to host Rams Saturday afternoon
Liberty K9 Lodge in Howard is experiencing financial troubles as a result of changing habits...
K9 lodge and rescue shelter in Howard experiencing financial trouble due to pandemic