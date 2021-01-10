Chimney fire damages Allouez home, two displaced

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say no one was injured after a chimney fire spread to the attic of an Allouez home Saturday evening.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 100 block of Gwynn Street at 7:20 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home, and fire coming out around the chimney and the side of the house.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames within 10 minutes of arriving.

Officials say the fire had traveled up the wall and into the attic, which caused extensive damage to the one end of the home.

The Fire Department says two people were displaced, and damage is estimated at $75,000.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.