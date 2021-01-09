Wisconsin Herd sits out NBA’s 2021 G League season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball fans in the Fox Valley won’t be able to watch the Wisconsin Herd when the NBA’s G League season resumes play in February.

The Herd announced it would sit out the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Wisconsin Herd was never expected to take the court at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh this winter because of the pandemic, it’s also not going to be among the 18 teams playing in a G League “bubble” near Orlando.

“Of course, we’re disappointed,” Amy Albright with the Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau said. “The Herd is such a high point for us here in Oshkosh, especially in the winter. Our residents love it, our visitors love it, it’s so great, but of course we weren’t surprised.”

The team’s general manager released a statement Friday afternoon:

At this time we are not participating in the G League’s modified season. We commend the league for providing this opportunity while keeping health and safety as a top priority. This was a difficult decision for us, but it was made in the best interest of the Herd and the Bucks. We remain deeply committed to Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena and our great fans.

Emphasizing that commitment is good news for season ticket holders like Jason White of the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation.

“The one thing that I think I appreciate about the Herd is that they’ve always been committed to Oshkosh, they’ve always been committed to the Fox Valley, and they’ve had one of the best organizations in the G League since they started here in Oshkosh,” White said.

With the team taking the season off, there are likely to be financial consequences, which is why supporters say once they do resume it’s important to fill the arena.

“The big slogan is ‘Herd Up,’ and we’re going to try to keep the enthusiasm going even without them playing this winter, but I cannot wait for them to be back,” Albright said.

