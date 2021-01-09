Advertisement

Remains of 115th Fighter Wing pilot return home

The hero’s welcome took place at the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones died last month in a fighter jet crash. Today, his remains returned...
Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones died last month in a fighter jet crash. Today, his remains returned to Madison.(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A hero’s welcome took place on Saturday to honor Major Durwood “Hawk” Jones’ remains return home after he died in a military jet crash in December.

His remains arrived from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Maj. Jones was killed when his F-16 crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Dec. 8.

In accordance with U.S. Air Force policy, all military personnel who are killed in the line of duty are received through the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Office in Dover.

The hero’s welcome took place at the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison on Saturday at 11 a.m.

.
.(WMTV)

Following the arrival, a processional began at approximately 11:45 a.m. from the 115th Fighter Wing’s main gate. It then proceeded to Anderson Street towards Packers Avenue and followed Highway 113 to County Highway M in Westport. The processional headed to Allen Boulevard in Middleton before ending at Cress Funeral and Cremation Services on University Avenue in Madison.

The family is asking for privacy upon the arrival at the funeral home and ask people not to congregate on the funeral home grounds.

The Air National Guard noted Jones was a decorated combat veteran, having deployed to Japan and Korea in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He also was deployed to Afghanistan in 2019 as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The 115th Fighter Wing will honor Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones with a hero's welcome tomorrow, January 9th, as his remains...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Friday, January 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
Fox Valley restaurant owner, employees accused of cocaine trafficking
Wisconsin: More than half a million confirmed coronavirus cases
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Bart Starr Super Bowl MVP Corvettes on display (PHOTO: The Automobile Gallery)
Red Lewis, founder of PDQ car washes and The Automobile Gallery, dies at 78

Latest News

Coronavirus
State reports increases in seven day averages for new coronavirus cases, deaths
Big Rib River bridge overpass
15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau
Shawano water tower in winter
Shawano aims to replace all lead water pipes to homes
Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh
Wisconsin Herd will sit out 2021 season
Shawano works to remove lead water pipes