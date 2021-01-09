QUIET WEATHER CONTINUES

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. While there may be some fog in spots, it should not be too widespread or dense. Temperatures will settle into the lower 20s for Sunday morning. We likely start the day cloudy, but some sunshine may break through the clouds late in the day... especially NORTH of Green Bay.

Highs Sunday should be in the lower 30s... and temps will be similar Monday and Tuesday. The early part of next week looks quiet and generally dry. There may be a few flurries late Monday night or Tuesday, but no measurable snow is expected.

Clouds will thicken on Wednesday, and a southwest wind will increase through the day. Highs will get into the mid 30s and rain or a wintry mix may develop at night. We’ll continue with a chance for rain/mix on Thursday... eventually any precipitation would change to snow. Blustery winds continue, and colder air will arrive; but, not before highs get into the upper 30s Thursday. Temperatures will hold in the upper half of the 20s on Friday with lingering light snow continuing. Next weekend is looking colder just in time for the Packers to host their Divisional Round opponent. Highs should be in the low-to-mid 20s both Saturday and Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. LOW: 22

SUNDAY: A cloudy morning, some PM sunny breaks possible... especially NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a brisk wind. HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Flurries possible with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mild for January. Clouds increase and thicken. Turning breezy. Rain/mix at NIGHT? HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain/mix turns to snow. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Blustery and cooler with lingering light snow. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Colder, but seasonable. Mostly cloudy with a brisk wind. HIGH: 25

