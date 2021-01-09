Interest continues in Appleton company’s modular ICUs

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A First Alert update on a story we first brought you in April: We showed you prefabricated units that can house coronavirus patients built by the Boldt Company. As the technology has improved even more, interest for them remains high nationwide.

An Appleton-based company, Boldt created Strategic, Temporary, Acuity-Adaptable Treatment (STAAT) mods. The modular units are engineered for infection control.

“The demand for STAAT mods is both for existing ICU-type units, but the other area where we see interest in is vaccination units,” said Will Lichtig, Boldt executive vice president of performance and innovation.

Boldt said there’s been increased interest around the country for the units.

“The shipments to date have largely been to Maryland and Atlanta,” Lichtig told us.

As we’ve reported, the first generation of STAAT mods began in April and sales have taken off.

The second generation of STAAT mods are now fully code compliant to be in a health care facility.

“I think that what we’ve experienced between April and the end of the year was a lot of learning,” Lichtig said.

The mods are no longer just a temporary method of providing health care. Lichtig said, “They’re 20-year buildings, so that they will be part of the permanent campus of many of these health care facilities.”

While hospital construction can take years, STAAT mods are built in a much shorter time frame.

“We’re now talking being able to deploy these solutions in 8 to 12 weeks.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.