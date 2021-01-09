Advertisement

Interest continues in Appleton company’s modular ICUs

By Megan Kernan
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A First Alert update on a story we first brought you in April: We showed you prefabricated units that can house coronavirus patients built by the Boldt Company. As the technology has improved even more, interest for them remains high nationwide.

An Appleton-based company, Boldt created Strategic, Temporary, Acuity-Adaptable Treatment (STAAT) mods. The modular units are engineered for infection control.

“The demand for STAAT mods is both for existing ICU-type units, but the other area where we see interest in is vaccination units,” said Will Lichtig, Boldt executive vice president of performance and innovation.

Boldt said there’s been increased interest around the country for the units.

“The shipments to date have largely been to Maryland and Atlanta,” Lichtig told us.

As we’ve reported, the first generation of STAAT mods began in April and sales have taken off.

The second generation of STAAT mods are now fully code compliant to be in a health care facility.

“I think that what we’ve experienced between April and the end of the year was a lot of learning,” Lichtig said.

The mods are no longer just a temporary method of providing health care. Lichtig said, “They’re 20-year buildings, so that they will be part of the permanent campus of many of these health care facilities.”

While hospital construction can take years, STAAT mods are built in a much shorter time frame.

“We’re now talking being able to deploy these solutions in 8 to 12 weeks.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
Fox Valley restaurant owner, employees accused of cocaine trafficking
Wisconsin: More than half a million confirmed coronavirus cases
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Bart Starr Super Bowl MVP Corvettes on display (PHOTO: The Automobile Gallery)
Red Lewis, founder of PDQ car washes and The Automobile Gallery, dies at 78

Latest News

Coronavirus
State reports increases in seven day averages for new coronavirus cases, deaths
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
Wisconsin Herd sits out NBA’s 2021 G League season