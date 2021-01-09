Aaron Rodgers donates $500,000 to COVID-19 small-business relief fund

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the day Wisconsin reached half a million coronavirus cases, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pledged half a million dollars to help a COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses.

During an Instagram live feed Friday night, Rodgers said he’ll match Dave Portnoy’s $500,000 contribution to The Barstool Fund, which was established by Portnoy’s Barstool Sports media company.

Rodgers is calling on his teammates and coaches to contribute.

According to its website, The Barstool Fund has raised over $21 million from more than 161,000 supporters. The money is so far helping 97 sports bars, restaurants, micro breweries, salons and other businesses, including the Abbey Bar in De Pere, Dairy Land Family Restaurant in Madison, Gray Brewing Company in Janesville and J&B’s Bar & Blue Ribbon Tap Room in Milwaukee.

Portnoy says 100% of net proceeds will go to support small businesses, which can apply for funds at TheBarstoolFund.com/apply. Donations are tax deductible.

I gotta be honest. I feel like I’ve been totally misled by @BarstoolBigCat for the last 20 years about the Qb in GB. @AaronRodgers12 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 9, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is donating $500k to the #BarstoolFund. Incredible. Here goes the compliment.



*Breathe, Breathe, Breathe*



I don’t care what everyone says about @AaronRodgers12, he’s a legitimately great guy. So great he should prob retire and work on the #BarstoolFund full time — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.