Advertisement

15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau

Big Rib River bridge overpass
Big Rib River bridge overpass(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper rescued a 15-year-old girl from bridge overpass near Wausau with the help of a citizen.

The 15-year-old was seen hanging onto the bridge’s railing, with one arm, above the Big Rib River by a state trooper, according to to Wisconsin State Patrol.

In a Twitter post, Wisconsin State Patrol said the trooper, “stopped his cruiser and ran to the girl, who was now hanging by her fingertips. The trooper immediately reached over, grabbed ahold of her arm, and, with the help of another motorist, the two pulled the girl to safety.”

Wisconsin State Patrol says the girl was then taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for a medical evaluation.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident.

Stay with us online and on air for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
Fox Valley restaurant owner, employees accused of cocaine trafficking
Wisconsin: More than half a million confirmed coronavirus cases
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Bart Starr Super Bowl MVP Corvettes on display (PHOTO: The Automobile Gallery)
Red Lewis, founder of PDQ car washes and The Automobile Gallery, dies at 78

Latest News

Coronavirus
State reports increases in seven day averages for new coronavirus cases, deaths
Shawano water tower in winter
Shawano aims to replace all lead water pipes to homes
Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh
Wisconsin Herd will sit out 2021 season
Shawano works to remove lead water pipes