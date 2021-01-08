Wisconsin: More than half a million confirmed coronavirus cases

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – More than half a million people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus in the 11 months and 3 days since the virus first appeared in the Badger State.

There have been 502,012 confirmed cases, after 3,474 new cases were identified Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 10,602 results came back for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. About 1 in 3 was positive. It caused the 7-day average to jump to 2,715. The remaining 7,128 results were negative. This was the second day in a row with more than 10,000 test results, which hadn’t happened since December 18.

Cumulative coronavirus cases Date reached Days between 502,012 January 8, 2021 36 404,555 December 4, 2020 21 301,165 November 13, 2020 18 201,049 October 26, 2020 36 101,227 September 20, 2020 228 1 February 5, 2020

It was also the second day in a row with a tally of 40 deaths, raising the death toll to 5,119. The state is averaging 36 deaths a day over the past week. The death rate was steady at 1.02% for a third day.

Deaths were added in 22 counties: Brown, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Green Lake (3), Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha (5), Manitowoc (3), Marquette (2), Polk (4), Portage, Price, Rock (3), Sawyer (2), St. Croix (4), Vernon, Walworth, Waukesha (3), Waupaca and Winnebago. The death counts were revised for Green and Shawano counties.

County-by-county cases and deaths are being updated later in this article.

The 7-day averages for cases and deaths hit three-month lows in the past week or two but are now rising.

To date, 2,892,550 people have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, which is equal to 49.7% of the state’s population.

The percentage of active cases continues to rise again. It’s now 5.9% of all known cases since last February, or 29,688 people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. The state says 93.1% of coronavirus patients, or 467,069 people, are considered recovered.

Hospitalizations

The DHS reported 136 more COVID-19 hospitalizations since Thursday afternoon, causing the 7-day average to jump to 115 patients a day in the past week. A month ago that average was around 164 a day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported Friday there were 1,054 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 242 in intensive care. Both numbers are down from Thursday, taking deaths, discharges and new admissions into account. Hospitalizations were up slightly in our area.

Hospitalized 24-hr change ICU 24-hr change Statewide 1,054 -23 242 -2 Fox Valley region

(8 counties, 13 hospitals) 57 +2 7 +2 Northeast region

(7 counties, 10 hospitals) 102 +7 28 +6

On Friday, the alternate care facility at State Fair Park wasn’t handling any overflow patients for hospitals in the state but had 4 people receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy. The field hospital has treated 170 people since it was established in October to take patients who are close to discharge but still need some care, such as oxygen treatments.

Hospital Readiness

In Thursday’s update, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 230 ICU beds (15.7%) and 1,913 of all types of medical beds (17.1%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals had 8 ICU beds (7.7%) and 89 medical beds total (10.4%) open among them for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 16 ICU beds (7.8%) and 181 of all medical beds (18.9%) open for people in seven counties.

Testing

In addition to the official daily numbers, the DHS reports results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By these measures, the DHS received 22,552 results Thursday, including 1,847 that were positive, and the 7-day positivity rate declined for a second day and is now 11.1%. These results are very preliminary and always at least a day behind the official DHS daily summary; they include negative tests undergoing further review and take about two weeks to finalize. We emphasize that reporting one result per person rather than multiple tests is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Vaccinations

In a health briefing Thursday, Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said about 105,000 people received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,000 of those also received their second dose. The state is averaging about 4,773 vaccinations per day since the first shots were given on December 15.

Palm reiterated that everyone in Wisconsin who wants to be vaccinated will get the vaccine but it may take several months. Wisconsin is still in “Phase 1A” of the vaccinations, focusing on health care workers and the residents and staff at nursing homes and senior living facilities. Some EMS crews and essential frontline workers are also getting the vaccine. Palm emphasized the need to wear face masks and keep a social distance, saying, “It will be months before we can return to normal habits.”

FRIDAY’S CASE UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,371 cases (+15) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,044 cases (+8) (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,679 cases (+50) (58 deaths)

Bayfield - 956 cases (+5 ) (18 deaths)

Brown – 27,311 cases (+163) (168 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,064 cases (+10) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,024 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 4,847 cases (+38) (36 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,176 cases (+83) (67 deaths)

Clark – 2,907 cases (+21) (54 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 4,410 cases (+29) (33 deaths)

Crawford – 1,587 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Dane – 35,008 cases (+285) (203 deaths)

Dodge – 10,637 cases (+39) (126 deaths)

Door – 2,144 cases (+10) (15 deaths)

Douglas – 3,231 cases (+22) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 3,688 cases (+36) (25 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 9,682 cases (+52) (84 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 408 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 10,822 cases (+55) (71 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 886 cases (+7) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,238 cases (+11) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,423 cases (+18) (10 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Green Lake - 1,420 cases (+5) (13 deaths) (+3)

Iowa - 1,719 cases (+5) (8 deaths)

Iron - 433 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Jackson - 2,445 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Jefferson – 6,968 cases (+108) (60 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 2,631 cases (+41) (11 deaths) (+1)

Kenosha – 12,931 cases (+82) (237 deaths) (+5)

Kewaunee – 2,631 cases (+41) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,593 cases (+48) (63 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,270 cases (+6) (5 deaths)

Langlade - 1,833 cases (+3) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,592 cases (+23) (49 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,368 cases (+68) (54 deaths) (+3)

Marathon – 12,404 cases (+55) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 3,633 cases (+12) (51 deaths)

Marquette – 1,190 cases (+2) (20 deaths) (+2)

Menominee - 747 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Milwaukee – 88,244 (+508) (993 deaths)

Monroe – 3,645 cases (+24) (25 deaths)

Oconto – 3,920 cases (+20) (41 deaths)

Oneida - 2,909 cases (+31) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 16,854 cases (+175) (164 deaths)

Ozaukee - 6,623 cases (+28) (58 deaths)

Pepin – 705 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,066 cases (+12) (30 deaths)

Polk – 3,238 cases (+51) (29 deaths) (+4)

Portage – 5,757 cases (+21) (54 deaths) (+1)

Price – 975 cases (+5) (6 deaths) (+1)

Racine – 18,438 cases (+119) (266 deaths)

Richland - 1,153 cases (+5) (13 deaths)

Rock – 12,670 cases (+97) (122 deaths) (+3)

Rusk - 1,147 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,677 cases (+51) (31 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,280 cases (+7) (16 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 4,294 cases (+19) (58 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Sheboygan – 11,796 cases (+131) (96 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,640 cases (+32) (32 deaths) (+4)

Taylor - 1,635 cases (+9) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,083 cases (+9) (30 deaths)

Vernon – 1,613 cases (+6) (31 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 1,679 cases (+12) (21 deaths)

Walworth – 8,018 cases (+73) (105 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,082 cases (+12) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,262 cases (+68) (102 deaths)

Waukesha – 36,041 cases (+263) (372 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 4,269 cases (+36) (100 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 1,946 cases (+8) (19 deaths)

Winnebago – 15,601 cases (+130) (159 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 5,876 cases (+36) (54 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 205 cases (+4) (1 death)

Baraga - 476 cases (29 deaths)

Chippewa - 642 cases (+14) (13 deaths)

Delta – 2,538 cases (+6) (60 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,045 cases (+8) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 731 cases (+6) (16 deaths)

Houghton – 1,713 cases (+26) (27 deaths)

Iron – 789 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 82 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 127 cases

Mackinac - 268 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,241 cases (+28) (51 deaths)

Menominee - 1,528 cases (+17) (27 deaths)

Ontonagon – 282 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 219 cases (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

COVID-19 Home Testing

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119. CLICK HERE for details and a link to request a test kit.

COVID-19 Vaccine

As of Tuesday, December 29, the state says 47,157 COVID-19 vaccines out of the 156,875 vaccines shipped have been administered. The state started giving out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14th, with 40,850 of them being administered so far. Moderna vaccinations started Dec. 22nd, and 6,306 of them have been administered. In addition, 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

Wisconsin has also launched a COVID-19 vaccine data page that tracks the number of shots given out and shipped to the state. TRACK STATEWIDE VACCINE DATA HERE: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

