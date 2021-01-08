UV machine cleans N95 masks for health care

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An ultraviolet light machine is helping hospital workers conserve equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The machine cleans N95 masks worn by health care professionals.

Carnivore Meat Company lent the machine to Prevea Health.

Carnivore uses the machine to kill bacteria on chicken used to make pet food.

The machine has 40 UV lights. The light kills viruses and bacteria on masks, allowing them to be used more than once.

“We know we’re going to use N95s for the foreseeable future as we see COVID vaccinations continue to increase, and hopefully get better by the summer, but hospital personal protective equipment and keeping everyone safe will extend way past the summer and into the fall,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.

Health care workers label their masks and put them in a brown paper bag. The masks are sent to the machine for UV cleaning. The clean masks are placed in a white bag with a date and cleaning confirmation.

Lanny Viegut, CEO and Owner of Carnivore Meat Company, says his company is doing well despite the pandemic. He wants to do what he could to help front line workers.

