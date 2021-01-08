“The Doggie Paddle” in Oshkosh provides indoor pool for dogs

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Oshkosh business provides a unique opportunity for man’s best friend.

“The Doggie Paddle” is already making a splash in its first few weeks of business.

“It’s about spending time with your dog and bonding and just craving out that half an hour a week to go do something fun with your dog,” said The Doggie Paddle owner Matt Mokler.

Mokler, who also owns Curve Crest Kennels, opened up the indoor swimming pool for dogs after his own pup got a leg injury. His veterinarian directed him to use an Appleton pet pool for the recovery.

“Kind of fell in love with the whole idea of fitness and whatnot for the dogs,” said Mokler. “With the boarding kennel that we own, we see a lot of overweight dogs, a lot of joint problems, a lot of that stuff coming in, and it’s just because owners don’t know what to do – especially in the winter time.”

They’ve been open about three weeks so far, and Mokler is hoping to help out dogs of all ages and breeds.

“We’ve had a dachshund come in already that is severe need of some weight loss and we’re kind of doing an exercise routine for him. We’ve had a corgi come in and absolutely love it and chase his ball all over the pool,” said Mokler. “So yeah, it’s not just your typical water breeds, all dogs can definitely enjoy this.”

Mokler believes it is the largest indoor dog pool in the state.

It can also be converted for regulation dock diving and has been sanctioned by DockDogs Worldwide, meaning Doggie Paddle can host competitions.

But regardless if dogs are coming to train, rehabilitate or just have fun – Doggie Paddle is ready to help.

“We’ve gotten a full range from dock dogs coming in and jumping to brand new puppies and dogs that have never seen the water and discovering it for the first time – and the light that goes off in their eyes is just absolutely amazing to watch,” said Mokler.

The Doggie Paddle is hosting an open house Saturday, Jan. 9, where people can learn more and meet with other organizations like Sandi Paws Rescue.

“If you’re in the dog world, if you’re looking for a dog, if you’re looking for something to do with your dog, definitely come on out, check it out,” said Mokler. “We’ll have a couple of different things that might interest you and see what it’s all about.”

The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Doggie Paddle is located at 1335 Planeview Dr. in Oshkosh.

