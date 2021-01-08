Red Lewis, founder of PDQ car washes and The Automobile Gallery, dies at 78

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay announced the death of William “Red” Lewis, who founded the downtown automobile showcase as well as PDQ Manufacturing.

The gallery says he died peacefully in his home Thursday morning.

Lewis started PDQ Manufacturing in 1984. He introduced the first robotic arch that provided more cleaning coverage and promoted a brushless car wash system, according to the PDQ Manufacturing website. We’re told today the company in De Pere has clients in 30 countries.

In 2016, he opened The Automobile Gallery on S. Adams St., in the former building of a longtime downtown automobile dealership, creating an art gallery of sorts emphasizing an automobile’s beauty. The gallery has displayed Packers quarterback Bart Starr’s two Super Bowl MVP Corvettes and has a 2020 Ford GT -- one of the fastest, rarest cars in the world -- on permanent display.

“Along the way, he gave generously and anonymously to countless charities and individuals,” a statement from The Automobile Gallery reads.

“Of all his wonderful achievements, The Automobile Gallery is how my father most wanted to be remembered,” said his daughter, Becky Lewis, who’s vice president of the gallery’s board of directors.

