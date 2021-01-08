PROGRAMMING NOTE: Friday’s “General Hospital” available online

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s episode of “General Hospital,” pre-empted by live ABC News coverage, will be made available to everyone online, ABC announced later Friday afternoon.

The “General Hospital” episode will be available starting at about 7 P.M. Friday at ABC.com and on the ABC mobile app.

ABC says there will be no sign-in restrictions. Usually there’s a 7-day wait for episodes unless a viewer signs in with their cable or satellite TV subscriber information.

