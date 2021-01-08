Neenah residents fighting city hall over lakeshore trail

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of people living along Neenah’s lakeshore are asking the city to reverse work on a trail project which is scheduled to resume in April. The issue right now is the focus of a lawsuit.

There are signs of construction on Lakeshore Drive where the city is adding a recreational trail as it also makes street improvements.

“This project has been a big mistake,” said Joe Bachman, who lives on the lakeshore. “If proper planning had been done, it never would have happened, the project would not have gone forward. There’s significant cost overruns. We don’t even understand what the actual cost was to be to begin with.”

Bachman owns a house and a piece of property that’s up against the trail, which is designed to run from Kimberly Point Park to Wisconsin Avenue.

He says the construction also posed environmental concerns, which the mayor says have all been addressed.

“I orginally put in a plan saying we were going to redo the street and we would put a bike walking path on the street. That was in my budget. The council said no, we want a walking path. The council voted for that, and at that point I respect the council’s decision,” Mayor Dean Kaufert said.

Bachman and many of his neighbors now have signs up opposing the project and have also filed a lawsuit. Right now that lawsuit is before the Court of Appeals after a judge previously ruled in favor of the city’s right to put the trail in.

“All of our efforts to be a part proactively as stakeholders in the planning process have been ignored, frankly, over time, and that’s really frustrating. We don’t want to be in court, but that’s what happens when people are actively ignored,” he said.

The mayor said that’s just not true.

“They just keep trying to throw road blocks up, and we’ve been more than happy more than willing to talk to them,” Kaufert told us.

