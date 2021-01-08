MORE CLOUDS... BUT SOME WEEKEND SUN

It’s still rather cloudy across Wisconsin. A few flurries are possible near Lake Michigan, as a north-northeast breeze blows down the shoreline. Don’t look for temperatures to climb much. Still, most of today’s highs will be close to 30°, which is still quite mild for this time of year.

Temperatures will be similar this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, but we’re hopeful for some sunshine heading into Sunday. The forecast looks remarkably quiet and mild... Other than a few flurries on Tuesday, we’ll have to wait until Thursday until we get a light wintry mix. We don’t see any accumulating snow in the forecast, so our seasonal snowfall deficit will continue to grow as we go through the middle of January.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N/NE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Stubborn clouds. A few lakeside flurries possible. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Clouds continue. A bit nippy. Lakeside flurries. LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Broken clouds. Not that cold. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy, the afternoon sunshine. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A brisk wind. HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Brisk with a few flurries. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 36

