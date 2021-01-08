Advertisement

MORE CLOUDS... BUT SOME WEEKEND SUN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST
The weekend looks mild and quiet. A few sunny break MAY emerge in spots Saturday... There is a slightly better chance of some sunny breaks Sunday afternoon.

The better part of next week looks relatively mild and quiet. A few flurries may fall Monday night into Tuesday. There is a chance of some light wintry mix or snow Thursday into Friday. The long range computer models are not in good agreement on how this event plays out... But they do agree some colder air arrives behind this system which will make for a cold weekend for the Packers Playoff Game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds continue. A bit nippy. Lakeside flurries. LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A brisk wind. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Brisk with a few flurries. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not that cold. Turning breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Blustery with a few snow showers or flurries. HIGH: Around 30

