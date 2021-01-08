MORE CLOUDS... BUT SOME SUN MAY SNEAK OUT

Visibility is much better this morning with no freezing fog in sight. However, it’s still rather cloudy across Wisconsin. A few flurries are possible near Lake Michigan, as a north-northeast breeze blows down the shoreline. Some patchy sunshine may emerge into the afternoon, due to some slightly drier air. But with mostly cloudy skies, don’t look for temperatures to climb too much. Still, most of today’s highs will be in the lower half of the 30s, which is still quite mild for this time of year.

Temperatures will be similar this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, but we’re hopeful for some sunshine heading into Sunday. The forecast looks remarkably quiet and mild... Other than a few flurries on Tuesday, we’ll have to wait until Thursday until we get a light wintry mix. We don’t see any accumulating snow in the forecast, so our seasonal snowfall deficit will continue to grow as we go through the middle of January.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: A cloudy morning. Some afternoon sun. A few lakeside flurries possible. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. A bit nippy. Lakeside flurries. LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Broken clouds. Not that cold. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy, the afternoon sunshine. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A brisk wind. HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Brisk with a few flurries. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 36

