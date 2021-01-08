Fans excited for chance to return to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans tell us they’ve waited all season for a shot at watching a game in Lambeau Field, and now they may have that opportunity next weekend. The Green Bay Packers announced plans to bring about 6,000 fans to the divisional playoff game.

The Packers say the tickets will only be made available to season ticket holders who opted in last summer for a chance to purchase post-season tickets. Those season ticket holders will receive information via email on how to order tickets online once the time and day of the divisional playoff is announced.

“I was hoping there would be more, but it’s better than none,” Mark Junio, a fan from Sun Prairie, said. “So now it’s just a matter hopefully my internet is quicker than some other people’s.”

Tickets will cost $127 to $177, depending on where ticket holders want to sit.

Fans will be organized in socially-distanced groups of two, four or six around the stadium.

Fans we talked to said they missed not going to games all year, but next weekend -- for the playoffs -- is when it really counts.

“It’s been the first time I haven’t done it since the 1970s, but all and all the playoffs is what really matters,” Junio said.

“We had opted in for tickets earlier in the year because we thought maybe later in the year something good like this would happen. When they announced that, we were very excited,” John Essmann of Clintonville said.

Attendance at Lambeau Field has been stunted by the pandemic. The Packers eventually opened the stands to invited family members then health care workers. In a statement, the Packers wrote, “The plan for an increased number of attendees builds upon the successful COVID-19 protocols the team used for its final four regular-season home games.”

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy added, “Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we’ve had over the past four games. We’re looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs.”

The Packers emphasize the playoff tickets will use a mobile ticket scan so they cannot be resold or transferred. The person who buys the tickets will be responsible for organizing the people within their group. “It is expected that Season Ticket Holders attend the game with members of their household,” a statement from the Packers says.

People attending the game will be required to wear face masks and follow other COVID-19 restrictions.

The two fans we talked with who opted in for a chance at tickets say they’ll feel safe at Lambeau and will abide by all the rules -- that is, if they can get tickets.

“The colder that it gets out anyway you’re most likely wearing a face covering to begin with, so that is not an issue. We’ll feel very safe going to the game,” Essmann said.

We also spoke with restaurants near Lambeau Field that have been hurting due to the pandemic and not having tens of thousands of fans inside. They say this isn’t enough to help their struggling businesses.

