Green Bay man has gone more than nine months without unemployment benefits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s unemployment agency has been heavily criticized by lawmakers for not acting fast enough in sending out benefits.

This led to the appointment of a new secretary-designee at the Department of Workforce Development who vowed to clear the backlog of cases.

Yet, a single father of two told Action 2 News he’s been waiting for more than nine months for unemployment benefits.

Ryan Klein, 35, of Green Bay launched his business in the fall of 2019 and by March of 2020, the pandemic forced him and his partners to close.

“I didn’t want to shut down my business. I didn’t want to be kicked out of the office that we were renting or not be able to reach out to other people who have businesses,” Klein said. “That was something that was forced upon me.”

In early April, all of them applied for unemployment benefits. He was the only one not to receive benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA as its often called.

Klein appealed his denial in September and his claim remains in limbo nine months later.

“I tried to them ‘well, I shouldn’t have been rejected because my two business partners didn’t and you can’t tell me why. So like how am I supposed to prepare for the appeal if you can’t tell me why I was rejected?’” Klein said. “And they just kept telling me, ‘well, you’re just going to have to wait for the appeal.’”

According to Klein, he’s owed about $25,000 from the state.

“I’m not just a number. I’m not just one out of a million people. I’m Ryan Klein. I have two kids, I have a mortgage, I have family. I have my life that’s now been totally turned upside down because of everything that’s being forced upon me,” he said.

Action 2 News reached out to DWD to inquire about Klein’s situation. The agency was only willing to confirm the status of his claim and declined commenting.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has been under fire since the pandemic began.

Several of you have reached out to Action 2 News expressing your frustrations with getting benefits.

The DWD’s newly appointed secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said two weeks ago the agency’s backlog has been cleared, which does not mean everyone’s case has been resolved. Just that they’ve been assigned to staff members to investigate.

If you’re having trouble with receiving your unemployment benefits, please contact WBAY’s Joshua Peguero at joshua.peguero@wbay.com or call 920-621-0065.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.