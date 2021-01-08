Full-service homeless shelter to be built in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office found itself in a hairy situation for a good cause.

For $50 a month, in both November and December, Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt allowed his deputies to grow beards for fun, but more importantly as a fundraiser.

According to Sheriff Waldschmidt, “The stars aligned. It was perfect timing. That shelter announcement was made that the project was going to be underway, fundraising was going to be underway around the same time we were determining what we were going to raise money for with the beards, and so it all worked out.”

The deputies raised $3,600, which they donated to the St. Katharine Drexel Homeless Shelter. The new 20,000 square foot facility, which is a partnership between St. Vincent de Paul and Solutions Center, will provide the first comprehensive homeless shelter in Fond du Lac County.

“This is huge for Fond du Lac County. We can holistically serve our homeless population and all populations that are experiencing homelessness instead of having to turn singles away. We’ll be able to serve them right here in our own county. This is just exactly what Fond du Lac needs right now,” says Amy Loof, Director of Homeless Services at Solutions Center.

The $4 million project is years in the making, made possible by community donations and the kindness of companies like Drexel Building Supply, a cornerstone sponsor. The shelter, which will be built adjacent to the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, will not only expand the number of homeless families and people the community can serve, but it will also offer services that will help people get back on their feet.

Loof adds, “The shelter is set up with programming, that programming is designed to educate, to help people get connected to all of the community resources and to hopefully be educated enough when they leave shelter that they’re on a path to self-sufficiency.”

The hope is to break ground on the facility in March and have it open to clients by November.

