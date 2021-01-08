Advertisement

Duplex fire near downtown Green Bay causes $75,000 damage

Fire
Fire("flame-texture-19" by designshard is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST
GREEN BAY (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says one person was treated for breathing problems and five people need someplace else to stay after a house fire near downtown Green Bay Thursday night.

Firefighters were called just before 7 P.M. to a duplex on the 500-block of S. Quincy St. A fire in the bedroom of the first floor apartment had spread up and sideways -- extending to an adjoining bathroom on the first floor and the floor of a bedroom on the second story.

Firefighters say they had the fire out in less than 10 minutes.

One person living at the house was treated on the scene for the breathing problem.

Damage to the building and contents is estimated at $75,000.

What started the fire is currently under investigation.

