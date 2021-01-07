Advertisement

Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in Manitowoc crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that injured a Manitowoc man Thursday morning.

At 8:38 a.m., Manitowoc Police and Fire were called to the 800 block of Maritime Drive for a one-vehicle crash.

Police say a 26-year-old Manitowoc man was driving south on Maritime Drive when he lost control of his vehicle at Cleveland Ave. The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

Maritime Drive was closed to traffic until 12:20 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Again, police cited speed and alcohol as possible factors.

The victim’s name was not released.

Those with information should call Manitowoc Police at 920-686-6551.

