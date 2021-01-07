Advertisement

Police: Bank robbery suspect caught while waiting for a ride

Chase Bank in downtown Green Bay is robbed. Jan. 7, 2021.
Chase Bank in downtown Green Bay is robbed. Jan. 7, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say they captured the suspect in a downtown bank robbery while he was waiting for a ride to the bus station. Police say he had more than $20,467 in U.S. currency on him.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a robbery at Chase Bank, 200 S. Adams St., at 10:51 A.M. The bank is across the street from the Green Bay Police Department.

Officers were told a person presented a note and took an undetermined amount of U.S. money.

Police called in a K-9 unit for tracking and quickly distributed bank surveillance photos. They secured the area and alerted local businesses, including a nearby hotel. At 11:43 A.M., police got a tip that the suspect was in the lobby, waiting for a ride.

He was arrested without incident and is being held in the Brown County Jail.

Police haven’t identified the suspect, but Chief Andrew Smith says he wasn’t from Green Bay. “Apparently this out-of-town suspect wasn’t aware of the GBPD’s reputation for catching crooks. Also, I don’t think he realized both the bank he robbed and his getaway hideout were all within a block of Green Bay Police Headquarters.”

Green Bay police count money taken from the Chase Bank robbery suspect on January 7, 2021
Green Bay police count money taken from the Chase Bank robbery suspect on January 7, 2021(Green Bay Police Department)

