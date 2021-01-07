Oshkosh man on assignment in Washington during the chaos at U.S. Capitol

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man experienced Wednesday’s unrest in Washington, D.C., firsthand. Chris Hibben was in the nation’s capital working when the violence broke out.

Hibben arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday. The freelance photographer, who owns SNAP 180 Media, a production company, was in the nation’s capital to work with Fox News when the violence broke out.

“There was probably about 10,000 people that have taken over the steps of the Capitol. We weren’t sure exactly what was happening, if people got in. We heard reports that people busted windows, we heard that there were gunshots. We weren’t sure exactly what was going on,” says Hibben about arriving at the Capitol.

About 15 minutes after he arrived, Hibben says authorities had barricaded the building following the breach, and a strong police line started pushing the protesters back, adding, “It started getting pretty surreal knowing people were getting tear gassed, people were getting shot. You just don’t know what a situation like that is going to bring because if it’s inside sometimes it comes outside.”

Over the course of the evening, Hibben, who’s covered many protests and riots across the country, says things calmed down but the mood was still tense.

What happened in Washington, D.C. was unlike anything he’s ever experienced before. He says, “This one seemed a lot different in the sense that people were storming something that’s a federal building that has high ranking officials in it. Normally you go to a riot or a protest or something like that, they’re burning buildings, marching down the streets, they’re not really impeding how our country is running.”

A day later, reflecting on what he witnessed, Hibben, who is also a military veteran, is saddened by what he saw. “We should fight for our freedoms, but people should never get hurt, we should never destroy property; you should always keep it nice and peaceful. It was sad to actually see it. For our country it’s sad to see something like this.”

