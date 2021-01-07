Neenah church, school vandalized

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Police are investigating vandalism to a church and school.

Peace Lutheran Church on S. Park Ave was tagged with “F--- Trump” in orange paint.

Horace Mann Middle School on Oak St was also vandalized. There are two blue tarps covering the vandalism on the side of the building.

Neenah police tell Action 2 News they believe the same person is responsible for the graffiti at the church and the school: They appeared to have the same writing and same paint color.

Police released a security camera photo of a suspect. They say he appears to have a white beard or facial hair. He might own white shoes.

Peace Lutheran Church in Neenah is tagged with anti-Trump graffiti. Jan. 7, 2021. (WBAY)

Vandals hit Horace Mann Middle School in Neenah. Jan. 7, 2021. (WBAY)

Security camera photos from graffiti vandalism in Neenah early in the morning on January 7, 2021 (Neenah Police Department)

A Neenah Police spokesman says the department hates to see this happen in the community.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the vandal. If you think you recognize this person or the SUV, call Officer Douglas at the Neenah Police Department, (920) 886-6000. You can remain anonymous by contacting Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, online at https://winnebagocrimestoppers.org/, or using the free P3 app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The pastors of Peace Lutheran Church posted on Facebook, “The outpouring of love from people in our community offering assistance with clean-up or condolences is a wonderful reminder of God’s grace & mercy and that He truly can use all things for the good of His people. Let us continue to pray for peace in our Nation, peace in our communities, peace in our families, and peace in our own lives.”

The events that happened yesterday in our Nation's Capital and the event that happened on the side of our church... Posted by Peace Lutheran Church on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.