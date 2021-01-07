Advertisement

MORE CLAMMY CLOUDS... WITH SOME FOG & FLAKES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Fog we had earlier in the day has now cleared for the most part. Stubborn cloud cover will likely hang around, with a few patchy areas of sun across the Northwoods. Fog will return tonight in most areas especially around the Fox Cities and Green bay.

Meanwhile a gentle northeast breeze around Canadian high pressure will push a few lake-effect flakes and perhaps some freezing drizzle onshore. While accumulating snow isn’t expected, you can’t rule out a few slippery spots where snowflakes collect on untreated pavement. The chance of flurries will continue into tonight and Friday too.

Temperatures will remain above normal for this time of year. Many of today’s highs will be in the lower 30s, and will probably be in the same ballpark as we go through the weekend. There are signs of some colder weather heading our way towards the end of next week... However, this far out, that’s far from certain.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: N 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Clammy clouds. Flakes or icy drizzle possible. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some fog. Flakes or icy drizzle, mainly lakeside. LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds. Flurries possible. Patchy sunshine, especially to the NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly colder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Clouds and afternoon sun. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 27 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32

