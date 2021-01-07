Advertisement

Man convicted in killing of former Oshkosh Police captain

Winnebago County Jail photo
Winnebago County Jail photo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the fatal stabbing of a former Oshkosh Police captain.

On Jan. 6, Ian L. Suzuki pleaded no contest to 1st Degree Reckless Homicide as part of a plea agreement. A Battery charge was dismissed but read into the record.

A Winnebago County Judge scheduled Suzuki’s sentencing hearing for March 8.

Last February, Suzuki stabbed Jay Puestohl to death at a home in the 1200 block of Waugoo Ave. “I stabbed him in the neck. You need to save him,” Suzuki said to officers.

Police applied pressure to Puestohl’s trachea, where he’d been stabbed, but they lost his pulse. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

A witness told investigators that Suzuki had been hospitalized the day before the stabbing. He claimed he was having hallucinations. The witness had asked Suzuki to sign a contract promising he would get a job before he could return to her home.

Suzuki checked himself out of the hospital and went to the woman’s home. Puestohl was there, and Suzuki demanded that he leave. Suzuki pushed the witness to the floor and got into a physical fight with Puestohl. Suzuki ran into the kitchen and came back with a knife. He stabbed Puestohl in the neck.

Suzuki was initially charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. His plea to Reckless Homicide means he’ll likely avoid a life prison sentence.

Puestohl served 32 years with the Oshkosh Police Department. He retired as Captain of Investigative Services Bureau in 2008.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
President Trump shared a message on Twitter on 1/6/21 as protesters swarmed the U.S. Capitol.
“Just unacceptable”: Wisconsin lawmakers react to chaos at U.S. Capitol
Wisconsin crosses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in...
LeBron, Marquette, Bucks react to ruling in Kenosha shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine dose in needle
Appleton hires COVID-19 vaccine coordinator
File image of Department of Workforce Development Job Center
Months-long wait for unemployment continues
Wisconsin state seal
DEBRIEF: Man waits months for benefits
Police investigate a traffic crash
AAA: Call them car crashes
Needle prepared with COVID-19 vaccine
Prevea prepares for COVID-19 vaccination clinics