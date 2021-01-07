Man convicted in killing of former Oshkosh Police captain

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the fatal stabbing of a former Oshkosh Police captain.

On Jan. 6, Ian L. Suzuki pleaded no contest to 1st Degree Reckless Homicide as part of a plea agreement. A Battery charge was dismissed but read into the record.

A Winnebago County Judge scheduled Suzuki’s sentencing hearing for March 8.

Last February, Suzuki stabbed Jay Puestohl to death at a home in the 1200 block of Waugoo Ave. “I stabbed him in the neck. You need to save him,” Suzuki said to officers.

Police applied pressure to Puestohl’s trachea, where he’d been stabbed, but they lost his pulse. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

A witness told investigators that Suzuki had been hospitalized the day before the stabbing. He claimed he was having hallucinations. The witness had asked Suzuki to sign a contract promising he would get a job before he could return to her home.

Suzuki checked himself out of the hospital and went to the woman’s home. Puestohl was there, and Suzuki demanded that he leave. Suzuki pushed the witness to the floor and got into a physical fight with Puestohl. Suzuki ran into the kitchen and came back with a knife. He stabbed Puestohl in the neck.

Suzuki was initially charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. His plea to Reckless Homicide means he’ll likely avoid a life prison sentence.

Puestohl served 32 years with the Oshkosh Police Department. He retired as Captain of Investigative Services Bureau in 2008.

