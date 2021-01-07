LESS FOG... FOR A CHANGE.

A bit of a northeast wind has brought a few flurries or a touch of drizzle to some areas near the Lake... More fog is possible again tonight, but the air is just a bit drier which should limit the fog’s spread and thickness.

Any patchy fog Friday morning will be followed by morning clouds. There could still be a few flurries, but later in the day some spots could have a few peeks of sun. High temperatures will be mostly in the low 30s.

The weekend looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 30. Other than a few flurries early in the new week, for most of us the next BEST CHANCE for some snow (or mix) will be next Thursday. It still looks like a bit of a cool down returns just in time for next weekend... And the home Packers Game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some fog. Flakes or icy drizzle, mainly lakeside. LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Patchy morning fog. Plenty of clouds. Flurries possible. Patchy sunshine, especially to the NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly colder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Clouds and afternoon sun. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and brisk. Flurries north? HIGH: 27 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Chance of snow, possible mix. Breezy. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.