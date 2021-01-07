Fox Valley restaurant owner, employees accused of cocaine trafficking

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the owner of several Fox Valley restaurants and six other people, including his employees, have been criminally charged in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of cocaine in the Fox Valley area.

According to the criminal complaint, Luis Morales, the owner of Mr. Taco and Savor Food & Spirits, has been trafficking cocaine since June 2019.

The complaint alleges Morales arranged for employees at the Mr. Taco restaurant in Kimberly to accept payments and distribute the illegal drug.

When law enforcement officers arrested Morales last month, they found more than two kilograms (almost 4 1/2 pounds) of cocaine in his home and in his vehicle.

Morales is charged with conspiracy to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Also charged are:

Frank DiMatteo, 66, New London - Conspiracy to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine

Javier Guzman-Becerra, 32, Menasha - Conspiracy to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine

Eduardo Morales, 26, Rialto, Calif. - Conspiracy to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine

Sandra Munoz, 36, Appleton - Conspiracy to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine

Cory Ulrich, 42, Appleton - Conspiracy to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine

Jennifer Almeida-Sandoval, 30, Hilbert - Possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine

The case was investigated or assisted by numerous local, state and federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration office in Green Bay; the Lake Winnebago MEG drug unit; Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Wisconsin National Guard counterdrug program; district attorney’s offices in Calumet, Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties; and the wisconsin State Patrol.

