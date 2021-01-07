Advertisement

Burglars armed with power tools target Brown County bowling alley

Burglars target CZ's Bushville Lanes in Eaton. Jan. 3, 2021.
Burglars target CZ's Bushville Lanes in Eaton. Jan. 3, 2021.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are wanted in connection to a major burglary at a Brown County bowling alley.

On Jan. 3, at 2 a.m., two people cut the phone lines and forced their way into CZ’s Bushville Lanes, 2280 South County Highway P, Township of Eaton.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects broke into gaming machines and used power tools to get into an ATM.

They also caused a lot of damage.

“Offenders caused estimated tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage and were successful in stealing an undisclosed amount of US Currency,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the suspects were familiar with the business and they targeted the bowling alley. They spent about two hours in the business.

The Sheriff’s Office uploaded surveillance video to YouTube.

If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

