ASTRO EXTRA: NASA’s best photos from 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While 2020 probably didn’t look so good from our point of view on Earth, satellites were capturing amazing views of our planet.

Brad Spakowitz is showing some of them on Action 2 News at 4:30 Thursday, from the unprecedented natural disasters that seemed to help define 2020 to some “pockets of peace” and natural wonders of our blue and green planet.

You can see all of NASA’s favorite satellite images from the past year at https://www.nasa.gov/feature/amazing-earth-satellite-images-from-2020/.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.