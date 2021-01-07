Advertisement

ASTRO EXTRA: NASA’s best photos from 2020

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on NOAA-20 acquired this image of...
The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on NOAA-20 acquired this image of Hurricane Laura at 2:20 a.m. Central Daylight Time on August 26, 2020. Clouds are shown in infrared using brightness temperature data, which is useful for distinguishing cooler cloud structures from the warmer surface below. That data is overlaid on composite imagery of city lights from NASA’s Black Marble dataset.(NASA Earth Observatory images by Joshua Stevens)
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While 2020 probably didn’t look so good from our point of view on Earth, satellites were capturing amazing views of our planet.

Brad Spakowitz is showing some of them on Action 2 News at 4:30 Thursday, from the unprecedented natural disasters that seemed to help define 2020 to some “pockets of peace” and natural wonders of our blue and green planet.

You can see all of NASA’s favorite satellite images from the past year at https://www.nasa.gov/feature/amazing-earth-satellite-images-from-2020/.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
President Trump shared a message on Twitter on 1/6/21 as protesters swarmed the U.S. Capitol.
“Just unacceptable”: Wisconsin lawmakers react to chaos at U.S. Capitol
Wisconsin crosses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in...
LeBron, Marquette, Bucks react to ruling in Kenosha shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine dose in needle
Appleton hires COVID-19 vaccine coordinator
File image of Department of Workforce Development Job Center
Months-long wait for unemployment continues
Wisconsin state seal
DEBRIEF: Man waits months for benefits
Police investigate a traffic crash
AAA: Call them car crashes
Needle prepared with COVID-19 vaccine
Prevea prepares for COVID-19 vaccination clinics