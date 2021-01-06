Winter Park opening Saturday after warm weather causes delay

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Throughout most of 2020, you were told to stay indoors, avoid large crowds, wear masks, and wash your hands.

These steps will help stop the spread of Covid-19, according to health experts.

About 35 minutes away from Green Bay in Kewaunee, you’ll be able to have some fun while staying safe from Covid.

“Basically, you just grab your tube and go right on up,” Dave Myers, Kewanuee County Promotions and Recreations Director, said as he was carrying a snow tube up a hill at Winter Park.

The typical season of when Winter Park opens was postponed by few weeks because of a warm winter.

“We have about five snow guns we run, and we’ll typically make snow. It takes about a full week to get enough snow for everything to be open,” Myers said. “This year, we’re behind because of the warm temperatures.”

The only thing that’s ready at Winter Park is snow tubing. Skiing and snowboarding will have to wait until the temperatures drop.

Park staff is asking people who attend this season to be patient as there are new covid protocols, which include wearing masks indoors. For the past two seasons, Winter Park has had record attendance.

“A lot of emails, phone calls, Facebook messages, I mean a lot of people wanting to go out and do things. so we think we’ll be busy. We’re asking people to be patient if we are very busy,” Myers said.

For those of you who do have cabin fever, health experts say you’re less likely to contract covid outdoors while social distancing and wearing a mask.

New this year, an ice skating rink was built at Dana Farm, adjacent to Winter Park, and other renovations were made in large part due to an approximate $100,000 donation.

“[We] got a little warming room here with some restrooms, and then formed an ice skating rink, changed up the parking lot a little bit. We did some remodeling at the cabin,” Randy Ebert of Ebert Industries said.

Ebert was part of Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days 2017, the group behind the donation to the Dana Farm project.

The ice skating rink isn’t open until it gets colder and you will need to bring your own ice skates.

Snow tubing will cost you $8 for two hours and is only open to the public on the weekends.

The address is N3787 Ransom Moore Lane, Kewaunee, WI.

