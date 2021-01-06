Man injured in Sheboygan County drilling accident

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man drilling a well in Sheboygan County was taken to the hospital after an accident Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says it appears 21-year-old man was working with an auger when a piece of clothing got caught in the equipment.

The 911 call came at about 12:20 P.M. Deputies requested an airlift, but the medical helicopter couldn’t fly due to weather conditions. He was taken by ambulance to the Aurora Grafton Medical Center.

We don’t know his condition or the nature of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Oostburg Fire Department and Orange Cross Ambulance.

