Green Bay VA Clinic gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Health care workers at the Green Bay VA Clinic started receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

“I’m very happy,” said Greg La Plante, an advanced medical support assistant.

La Plante helps schedule appointments and check veterans for COVID-19 before they enter the facility.

“These are veterans. They’ve served our country and they deserve the best treatment we can give them,” said La Plante. “It’s a little more comfort knowing that another step was taken to not only prevent myself from getting COVID, but someone else as well.”

Green Bay VA Clinic dietitian, Meghann Norton, making the same choice today to protect her clients.

“Part of my role is to go into assisted living and senior communities and that’s a nice extra piece to know that I am less likely to be a carrier, even with all other measures I follow, to have that vaccine and to know that’s one last risk, is a good thing,” said Morton.

Gregg Gwidt, chief nurse of ambulatory care for Northeast Wisconsin Ambulatory Clinics, said providing the vaccine not only protects veterans, a vulnerable population, but also its workers.

“It’s important in terms of getting our caregivers vaccinated. There will be less call-out rates related to COVID. We’ve had unprecedented call-out rates because we are impacted as employees, and the more people we have taking care of veterans the more care we can provide,” said Gwidt.

Shannon Pace, associate chief of pharmacy for Northeast Wisconsin Ambulatory Clinics, echoes that same sentiment as he got his first COVID-19 shot Wednesday morning.

“If we are not healthy for them then they won’t have the healthcare available to them,” said Pace. “I am so happy our health care workers are getting vaccinated so they don’t have to be scared going into work, so they can take a break, or have enough coverage to take a break, recharge and not work 48-96 hours in a week…it’s just hope.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.