Green Bay man shares inspirational story of going from homeless to employed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A inspirational story about a man in Green Bay who went from homeless to employed. He’s a sign of hope for many others who have found themselves in the same situation.

Eulalio Martinez is 77 years old. He’s been in and out of the state a lot, and just recently found himself homeless, living at Saint John’s Homeless Shelter in Green Bay.

“Thanks to her, and God, I am still alive,” said Eulalio Martinez, now a Goodwill employee.

Martinez is grateful for Goodwilll, giving him a chance to get back on his feet, working with a career navigator.

“He came in, peeked his head in my door and said I just want to work, I want somebody to give me a chance, so right away I was excited about that, because he wanted to help himself,” said Dawn Vanenkenvort, Manager, Career Navigator at Goodwill in Green Bay.

Vanenkenvort said Martinez is an inspiration not only for his great work ethic, but he shows what can happen if you don’t give up.

“So at Goodwill, we’re all about elevating people and helping them in any way that we can. With Eulalio it came to housing, helping him find an apartment, and then connecting him with his son,” said Vanenkenvort.

Another turning point for Martinez seeing his son again after more than 40 years.

“Now he’s 53 years old, he’s got a family, and grandkids already too,” said Vanenkenvort.

Vanenkenvort and the folks at the Green Bay Goodwill hope others can find hope and inspiration in his story.

“He can do it, he’s 77 years old and definitely had barriers in his way, but there are lot of good people in the world that want to help people with barriers,” said Vanenkenvort.

Click here for more information on career opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.