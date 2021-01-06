Fond du Lac County swears in first female judge

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - History was made in Fond du Lac County this week when Tricia Walker became the first female sworn in to sit on the bench. She also became only the third Asian-American to serve as a state court judge in Wisconsin.

After more than a decade of arguing both criminal and civil cases in Fond du Lac County, the Honorable Tricia Walker is excited to now be presiding over cases as a circuit court judge.

“I’ll be able to see better. I’m quite short,” she joked.

Kidding aside, the wife and mother, who was appointed to the seat by Governor Tony Evers, following the retirement of Judge Gary Sharpe, took the oath on Monday - making her the first woman to sit on the bench in Fond du Lac County.

According to Judge Walker, “I just feel very fortunate that I was given this opportunity to be the first female judge and I know it’s important for people to people from all backgrounds, all genders, all experiences reflected in all places in life. I know for my daughter it was very exciting that there was going to be a woman on the bench.”

Adopted at just months old, Judge Walker is most looking forward to presiding over happy family court matters, but as a general jurisdiction county, she will be hearing all different kinds of cases both civil and criminal. She adds, “There’s certainly things that come with this process that are not the happiest moments of anyone’s life. But those moments still are important because that might be that persons only brush with the legal system and it’s important to treat them with respect and kindness and to explain the process to them in a way that everybody can understand.”

And Judge Walker believes she will use her personal and professional experiences, along with compassion as she rules from the bench, saying, “I think it’s important that everybody who walks in these doors feels that their position was heard and considered and even when a judge disagrees with a litigant, that litigant knows that the judge heard what I had to say and he or she disagreed with how it was applied to the legal issues and facts.”

Judge Walker will begin hearing cases in Fond du Lac County later this month.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.