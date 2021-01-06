FOG RETURNS TONIGHT

Fog will make a return across the area tonight - Some of it dense. And again, some fog could freeze on contact creating slippery surfaces. Expect some fog to linger for the morning commute Thursday.

Meanwhile, as a gentle northeast breeze blows off of Lake Michigan, some lake flakes or freezing drizzle is possible. It’s most likely closer to the lakeshore, with a smaller chance farther inland. Other than a dusting on the ground, sizable accumulation is not expected. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook remains VERY LOW.

Looking ahead, there’s no big storms in sight... And the forecast looks rather mild for January with many highs in the lower 30s. However, we pay the price with more gloomy clouds, which will hang around through the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some fog. Flakes or icy drizzle, especially lakeside. LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Morning fog. A few lake flakes. Freezing drizzle possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Freezing fog? HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Early flurries possible. Clouds and some afternoon sun. HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly colder and a bit blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Early flurries possible. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 32

