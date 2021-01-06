Advertisement

CLOUDS, FOG LINGER... WITH A FEW LAKE FLAKES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST
Dense fog across Wisconsin brought poor visibility and some icy spots this morning. However, the fog will not be as thick this afternoon. Even though visibility will slowly improve, skies will stay cloudy, with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

As a gentle northeast breeze blows off of Lake Michigan tonight and into Thursday, some lake flakes or freezing drizzle is possible. It’s most likely closer to the lakeshore, with a smaller chance farther inland. Other than a dusting on the ground, sizable accumulation is not expected. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook remains VERY LOW.

Looking ahead, there’s no big storms in sight... And the forecast looks rather mild for January with many highs in the lower 30s. However, we pay the price with more gloomy clouds, which will hang around through the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N/NE 1-5 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Continued cloudy. Thin fog lingers HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some fog. Flakes or icy drizzle, especially lakeside. LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Overcast skies. A few lake flakes. Freezing drizzle possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Freezing fog? HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Early flurries possible. Clouds and some afternoon sun. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly colder and a bit blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Early flurries possible. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 29

