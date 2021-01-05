Advertisement

An FDA-approved COVID-19 test is available on Amazon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can now take a COVID-19 test that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration from the comfort of your home.

An at-home coronavirus testing kit is now available on Amazon.

The FDA gave emergency-use authorization for the Dxterity test last month.

One kit is currently available for $110 or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

These kits are not new, but this is the first at-home saliva test that has received FDA emergency-use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According the Amazon’s website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ewing brothers gave their Green Bay Packers playoff tickets to an 85-year-old woman.
Packers season ticket holders give away their tickets to Sunday’s game
Coronavirus
Latest numbers show lowest positivity rate for coronavirus test results in nearly a month
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

Latest News

Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
The ticket booker said she sensed something was wrong because she heard a woman yelling “get...
Man arrested after Disney ticket booker calls 911 about domestic violence situation
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one
City alder adds pressure to open Green Bay public schools
More pressure being put on GBAPSD to reopen schools
More pressure being put on GBAPSD to reopen schools