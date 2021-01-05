Advertisement

17-year-old killed in Dodge County crash identified

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST
CALAMUS, Wis. (WBAY) - The young driver who died in a crash on Highway 73 in Dodge County this week was identified Thursday as Wilhelm Rist, 17, from Randolph.

The sheriff’s office says at about 9 o’clock Tuesday morning, the 17-year-old was driving south on Highway 73 southwest of Beaver Dam when his Chevy Impala went into a spin. The car went over the center line and collided with a northbound box truck.

Rist was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to U.W. Hospital in Madison. He was alone in the car.

The person driving the truck, who has not been publicly identified, wasn’t hurt.

The highway was closed for about four hours for the investigation.

The Dodge County sheriff’s office and medical examiner are investigating the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol, LifeStar, Randolph EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and Columbus Fire Department provided assistance.

