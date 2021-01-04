“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Daniel Lybrand is a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.

Hailing from the small South Carolina town of Batesburg, he’s never visited Green Bay or Lambeau Field.

He became a fan after the team drafted wide receiver Sterling Sharpe from the University of South Carolina in 1988.

“I would like to thank him for taking any kind of time for little ol’ me in South Carolina,” Lybrand told Action 2 News exclusively of Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

He and his girlfriend Laci Steele are both mail carriers with the United States Postal Service. On Thanksgiving Day, she injured herself at work.

Knowing she couldn’t go out and buy Lybrand a Christmas present, Steele wrote Rodgers a five-page letter detailing some of their ups and downs this year with the pandemic and expressing how much her boyfriend loves the Packers.

She mailed her letter to the Green Bay Packers P.O. Box around December 12th not expecting an immediate response, or one at all.

Within two weeks, the couple received a Christmas card on the 26th that was postmarked on the 22nd.

“‘You sound like a sweet dude. Thanks for taking care of Laci so well, she really loves you. Merry Christmas to you buddy, and I pray that 2021 is better for all of us with extra love, connection, growth, and peace. Aaron,’” Steele said reading the message Rodgers penned.

Rodgers autographed the card and listed the return address on the envelope as just the number 12.

“Part of what made this so special for me is that,” Steele said mid-sentence before Lybrand interjected, “it got here in a reasonable amount of time.”

The couple told Action 2 News they went public with this to show another side of Aaron Rodgers’ character that doesn’t get enough attention.

“Thanks for being just a genuine human being. Your legacy is about a lot more than what you do on the field. It’s what you do when nobody else is watching,” Steele said.

They are hoping to visit Lambeau Field this fall for a Packers game if fans are allowed.

Packers employees and their families as well as front line workers have been the only ones admitted inside Lambeau to watch games.

