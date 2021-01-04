UPDATE: Dog lost following Fox Valley crash found safe

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: The owners of a dog who ran off following a crash in late December say the dog has been found safe.

Dixie, a Blue Healer cattle dog, took off after the vehicle she was in was involved in a crash at the intersection of 41 and 15 on December 29.

According to Sydney Weninger, Dixie was found near Bergstrum in some brush on Sunday, not too far from the crash scene. She had last been seen near the Fox Cities Stadium.

Sydney and Jared Weninger spoke with Action 2 News last week about the community support in helping find their dog. (You can read the original article below.)

Sydney also wrote that Bring Toby Home, as well as the officer who found Dixie played a huge role in bringing her back to them.

You guys would not believe it! Dixie girl was found today and we couldn’t be more thrilled💙 thank you to everyone who... Posted by Sydney Weninger on Sunday, January 10, 2021

ORIGINAL ARTICLE, 1/4/2021 - A dog went missing in Appleton after its owner, Jared Weninger, was involved in a car crash last week, and now the community is coming together to bring Dixie home.

In the midst of a scary moment, Dixie took off and was last seen near the Fox Cities Stadium.

“On the 29th, just over on the intersection of 41 and 15, I was in a car accident, and the airbags went off, and when I opened the door to get out, she was afraid and jumped out and ran,” said Weninger.

Weninger tried calling out for her, but she was gone. He, his wife, friends, and neighbors have been on the search driving an hour from home and dedicating entire days since looking for her.

“I just want to thank everybody for searching because there’s been so many people that are coming out and searching all the time,” said Weninger.

Weninger said they’ve searched the woods near the Fox Cities Stadium, where the crash happened, multiple times, and still no sign of Dixie. She was last seen in that area.

Dixie has won over the hearts of thousands in the community, especially online, with the original lost dog post getting shared over 14,000 times.

Weninger said any animal lover, or pet owner, can just relate. “She’s my baby. I just love Blue Healer cattle dogs. She’s my second personal one, my last one passed away five years ago, so I just really want her back,” said Weninger.

He said if you see her, don’t chase her, and if you can, call him right away at (920) 952-0225.

A $500 reward is up for anyone who can bring Dixie back home safely.

